Indian Railway officials find Khushwant Singh's novel 'obscene', ask vendor to take book off-shelve in Bhopal

Bhopal: The Indian Railway Board's Passenger Service Committee (PSC) on Wednesday allegedly directed a vendor at the Bhopal Railway Station to stop selling noted writer Khushwant Singh's novel "Women, Sex, Love and Lust", saying such "obscene" literature may spoil future generation.

The committee also directed the officials to ensure that "such obscene things" are not sold at bookstalls at the station.

The committee allegedly directed the vendor to immediately take the books off- shelve.

The Railway Board officials said that they will examine the whole matter and take appropriate action if required into it.