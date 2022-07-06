Bhopal: The controversy surrounding Canada-based Indian director Leena Manimekalai’s upcoming documentary ''Kaali'' refuses to die down anytime soon. Now, the Madhya Pradesh government has warned that if objectionable posters of the documentary showing a woman dressed as Goddess Kali and smoking a cigarette are not removed, the movie will be banned across the state.

The warning came from Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who threatened to impose a ban on the film `Kaali` if the objectionable posters showing the Goddess smoking a cigarette are not removed.

Mishra even called it an “insult of Goddess Kaali’’ and warned that if posters were not removed, the government will lodge an FIR against the film`s director. "Maa Kaali`s insult will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken. We will ask for the registration of an FIR. We will also ban the film in the state. Strict action will be taken if the posters are not removed," Mishra said.

Maa Kaali's insult will not be tolerated, strict action will be taken. We will ask for the registration of FIR. We will also think about getting this film banned in MP. Strict action will be taken if the posters are not removed: MP HM Narottam Mishra on 'Kaali' poster controversy pic.twitter.com/dvXfcaaD0o — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 5, 2022

An infuriated minister further said that filmmakers find it easy to insult Hindu Gods and Goddess but not any other religion because they know that they will be punished. "It is a well-planned conspiracy against Hindus, he added.

The controversy erupted after director Leena Manimekalai shared the poster of the performance documentary Kaali showed the Goddess smoking a cigarette and holding an LGBT flag. The Madurai-born filmmaker came under sharp criticism after she shared the poster of `Kaali` on Twitter allegedly depicting the goddess in a "disrespectful" manner.

The poster of the movie has evoked sharp reactions on social media with some people alleging that it hurt their religious sentiments and demanding the arrest of the filmmaker. Several police complaints have been filed against the filmmaker for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

A well-known Ayodhya seer, Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi temple, has also issued a threat to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai after the latter shared the poster of her film `Kaali` which depicts Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. Raju Das further said, "Filmmaker Leena`s documentary movie is an insult to Sanatan Dharam and Hindu gods and goddesses."

Amid the immense backlash, the director had said she was willing to pay with her life and added that she had nothing to lose.