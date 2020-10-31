Kamal Nath moves SC against EC's decision to revoke his star campaigner status

New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said that he will approach the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's decision to revoke his "star campaigner" status for alleged violations of the model code during the campaign for the bye-polls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

“Star campaigner is neither a post nor a status. I don't want to comment on EC's decision, will comment only after November 10,” Kamal Nath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He then said that the view of the public matters most in the end and added that “they know everything”.

Senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said that the Congress leader has challenged the ECI's decision on various grounds and an urgent hearing on the plea would be sought.

The poll panel on Friday took note of the alleged breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour" and revoked the "star campaigner" status of Congress leader.

The EC had earlier asked Kamal Nath to respond to repeated instances of him violating the model code of conduct. Though Nath responded, it was found to be “unsatisfactory’ by the election body.

Following this, the EC decided to revoke Nath’s star campaigner states.

"If any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure will be borne by the candidate in whose constituency the campaign is being undertaken," the Election Commission said in its order.

