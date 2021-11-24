हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
liquor shop

Liquor shops in MP's Mandsaur offer 10% discount for those who take second COVID jab

The move has drawn criticism from an MLA of the ruling BJP, who said it will encourage people to consume liquor.

Liquor shops in MP&#039;s Mandsaur offer 10% discount for those who take second COVID jab
Image for representational use only

Mandsaur: Liquor shops in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district are offering a 10 per cent discount on country liquor to people who will take the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

However, the move drew criticism from an MLA of the ruling BJP, who said it will encourage people to consume liquor. The Madhya Pradesh government will organise a mega campaign on Wednesday to cover more population under its coronavirus vaccination programme.

A 10 per cent discount will be given on purchase of country liquor at three shops located at Sitamau Fatak, Bhuniakhedi and Old Bus Stand, Mandsaur's district excise officer Anil Sachan said. This discount will be given to people who take the second and final jab on Wednesday, he said.

The decision was taken to encourage people to take their second vaccine dose during the mega vaccination campaign, the official said.
If the experiment proves successful, it will be implemented in other parts of the district as well, he added.

However, BJP MLA from Mandsaur Yashpal Singh Sisodiya has opposed the decision, saying the move was not proper. This is not a decision taken by the state government, and it will encourage people to consume liquor, he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had expressed concern over people not turning up to take the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The state government has set a deadline of December-end to complete vaccination of all eligible people.

Earlier this month, district excise officer in neighbouring Khandwa district R P Kirar had ordered liquor shops to ask customers to verbally self-attest about receiving vaccination before serving them.

As on November 23, a total of 8,12,79,730 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
