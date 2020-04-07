Madhya Pradesh announces Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for all coronavirus fighters

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has announced a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for all those engaged in the treatment of coronavirus infected persons.

A tweet from the MP Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) said that the state government will provide a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to all those personnel from the police, revenue, and urban development departments besides the health department who are engaged in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

This would be in addition to the Rs 50 insurance cover for healthcare workers announced by the Centre who are dealing with the deadly coronavirus infected persons.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last week announced a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for healthcare workers who are at the forefront of dealing with coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, and a few others will be covered by the insurance, the FM said.

Sitharaman said the insurance cover will be there for three months. "Hopefully, we would be able to contain the virus in this period," she added.

Sitharaman said the government has finalised an economic stimulus package to deal with the impact of a 21-day countrywide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

She also said the government will provide a relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore to the underprivileged, poor and migrant workers affected by the lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak. The scheme has been named Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme.

The coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 256 on Monday night as 23 cases were reported in the last 12 hours. Indore, with 151 cases, has the highest number while Bhopal has 61 patients as six new cases were reported here.

Apart from Indore-Bhopal, 12 cases have been reported in Morena, eight each in Jabalpur and Ujjain, four in Khargone, three in Barwani, two each in Gwalior, Shivpuri and Chhindwara, and one each Betul, Vidisha. One patient is from Uttar Pradesh.

35 localities in Indore have been sealed for containment.

The state capital also recorded its first corona death in the wee hours of Monday. With 23 positive cases the state capital had recorded highest one- day hike by Sunday night. With Monday`s 14 cases 37 cases have been recorded in 24 hours.