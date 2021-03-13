Madhya Pradesh likely to impose night curfew in Bhopal and Indore, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday (March 13, 2021) said night curfew might be re-imposed in the two districts from Sunday or Monday.

A surge of case has been witnessed in Indore and Bhopal and has become a matter of concern.

Chauhan said during a review meeting on Friday due to the coronavirus situation in the state. “Look at the rise in infection cases… Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Truck movement will continue from Maharashtra, but people will undergo temperature check: Madhya Pradesh CM. Also, awareness programs are being carried out for cities reporting over 10 cases.

The CM said people coming to the state by air, trains and roads from neighbouring Maharashtra, where there is a surge in COVID-19 cases, should be thermally scanned. Chauhan also instructed officials to ensure COVID-19 rules and guidelines are strictly followed by people to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Friday, 603 new COVID -19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh. Indore, the worst-hit district in the state by the pandemic, saw 219 new cases, taking the caseload there to 61,642, Bhopal witnessed 138 fresh cases, which pushed its total count to 45,079.