Madhya Pradesh: Man dies in police custody, judicial inquiry ordered

In a shocking case, a man allegedly died in the police custody in Madhya Pradesh's Indore where he was brought in for questioning in a theft case.

The incident took place at Indore's Gandhi Nagar police station on Tuesday. His mother was admitted to the hospital after she too was allegedly beaten up.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Indore the man was brought to the Gandhi Nagar police station and fell ill during questioning. A doctor was called and a low blood pressure was detected. He was sent to a hospital and died under treatment, said the SP. The man was declared 'brought dead' by another hospital, added the SP.

The station incharge has been suspended, informed the SP. A judicial inquiry has also been ordered, added the SP.

"He was brought to Gandhi Nagar police station and fell ill during questioning. A doctor was called and low BP was detected. He was sent to a hospital and died under treatment and was declared brought dead by another hospital. Station Incharge suspended, judicial inquiry ordered," said SP Indore.