Massive fire breaks out in 5-storey hotel in Indore, several feared trapped

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at Golden Gate hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday morning. A rescue team and fire tenders are currently at the spot and are carrying out the rescue operation. Efforts are being made to douse the fire that engulfed the entire building.

The five-storey hotel is located in the corporate area at Vijay Nagar in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Indore. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gzdsJuQo9J — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

According to police, while several people were rescued, there are few still believed to be trapped inside the building. No casualty has been reported so far in the incident, however, property worth lakhs is said to have been destroyed in the flame.

The police is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, a report said because of narrow lanes, fire tenders faced difficulty in bringing the fire at the hotel under the control.

(This is a developing story and more details are awaited.)