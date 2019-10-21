close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

Massive fire breaks out in 5-storey hotel in Indore, several feared trapped

The five-storey hotel is located in the corporate area at Vijay Nagar in Indore. 

Massive fire breaks out in 5-storey hotel in Indore, several feared trapped
Video grab

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at Golden Gate hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday morning. A rescue team and fire tenders are currently at the spot and are carrying out the rescue operation. Efforts are being made to douse the fire that engulfed the entire building. 

The five-storey hotel is located in the corporate area at Vijay Nagar in Indore. 

According to police, while several people were rescued, there are few still believed to be trapped inside the building. No casualty has been reported so far in the incident, however, property worth lakhs is said to have been destroyed in the flame.

The police is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, a report said because of narrow lanes, fire tenders faced difficulty in bringing the fire at the hotel under the control.

(This is a developing story and more details are awaited.)

Tags:
Madhya PradeshIndoreIndore hotelHotel firefire hotel
Next
Story

Despite being Congress' star campaigner, Jyotiraditya Scindia yet to hold rally in Madhya Pradesh

Must Watch

PT21M6S

Voting started today in Maharashtra and Haryana, fate decision of many political veterans