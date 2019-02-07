Now, hoarding in MP shows Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as 'Ram Bhakt', Kamal Nath as 'Hanuman bhakt'

BHOPAL: Amid the ongoing poster war between the ruling BJP and the Congress party, a hoarding portraying Rahul Gandhi as a "Ram Bhakt" has now surfaced in the Bhopal ahead of his visit to the city on February 8.

The hoarding has been put up local Congress leaders.

Interestingly, the hoarding, which carries the pictures of several top party leaders, also shows Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as "Hanuman evam Gau (cow) Bhakt".

The hoarding promises to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The hoarding surfaced hours after BJP president Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally, had asked the Congress and other Opposition parties to clear their stand on the Ram temple issue, adding that the BJP was sure of building a Ram temple "in the very place" that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya.

Rahul Gandhi was earlier portrayed as "Shiv Bhakt" by the Congress ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

On February 2, unidentified miscreants vandalised posters depicting Rahul as Lord Rama, which were put up at various places in the capital city of Bihar's Patna.

The posters were recently put up in Patna, showing Rahul as the living embodiment of Lord Ram.

Along with Rahul, the posters also featured photographs of prominent Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Following this, a complaint was filed at Patna civil court against Rahul, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and four others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.