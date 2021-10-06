PM Narendra Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Svamitva scheme in Madhya Pradesh today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of the 'Svamitva' scheme in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday 6 via video conferencing.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present during the event. SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas.

The PM will also distribute e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the scheme on the occasion, the PMO said.

It will pave the way for the use of a property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas, the PMO noted.

It aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country, it said.

