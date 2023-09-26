trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667294
'Surprising...Had Requested Party Not To Field Me': Kailash Vijayvargiya On Getting MP Assembly Poll Ticket

MP Polls: Kailash Vijayvargiya has been fielded by the party from Indore-1 constituency for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, slated to be held later this year. 

Last Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 11:05 AM IST|Source: ANI
Indore: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the central leadership's decision to field him in the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh is nothing less than a big surprise for him and that he will do anything to ensure his party's victory. "This is the party's order. I was told that I would be assigned work that I would not say 'no' and I would have to do it. When the tickets were declared, I too was surprised. I am the party's soldier. I will do whatever they say," Vijayvargiya told ANI.  

 

 

He said this hours after his name appeared in the second list of candidates released by the BJP on Monday. Vijayvargiya has been fielded by the party from Indore-1 constituency for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, slated to be held later this year. 

The ruling BJP on Monday released its second list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. The new list, announced hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal, includes four party MPs and three Union Ministers.

The BJP's second list features three central ministers - Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State (MoS) for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel, and Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste. While Narendra Singh Tomar will contest from the Dimni seat, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from Narsingpur and Niwas, respectively.

On September 13, the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting to discuss Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections at the party's headquarters in the national capital. The meeting was attended by PM Modi including BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 

The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates. With this development, the BJP has now declared candidates for 78 out of the 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. 

