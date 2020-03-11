Swagat hai Maharaj, sath hai Shivraj: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP

NEW DELHI: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) welcomed former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the BJP. Talking to reporters here after Scindia joined the BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda in Delhi, Chouhan also defended Scindia's decision to leave the Congress.

"The disgruntlement of Maharaj (Scindia) with the Congress is justified," the BJP leader said.

"This is a joyous day for BJP and me personally. Today, I remember Rajmata Scindia. Jyotiraditya Scindia has become a member of the BJP family. The entire family is with BJP. They have a tradition where politics is a medium to serve people," Chouhan said.

Chouhan also took to Twitter and tweeted, ''स्वागत है महाराज, साथ है शिवराज.''

The tweet came immediately after Scindia was welcomed in the saffron party by BJP chief JP Nadda and other top leaders after he was formally inducted into the party.

Scindia also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, saying the country's future is secure in his hands.

Welcoming him into the BJP, Nadda recalled the party's founder and Jyotiraditya's grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia and said, "he is joining his family and we welcome him."

Thanking Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda, Scindia said they have given him the platform to serve the people.

"Pained" and "distressed" for not able to serve the people in his previous organisation, he said the Congress is living in denial and it is not the same party what it used to be.

Hailing PM Modi for his leadership, Scindia said the country's future is secure in his hands. Talking about Madhya Pradesh, the erstwhile Congress leader said the dream which he saw with his former colleagues for the state has been shattered in the last 18 months.

According to sources, the BJP is also confident of forming the government in the state with his help as 22 MLAs including Scindia's supporters have resigned from the state assembly reducing the Kamal Nath government to a minority.

Peeved with his marginalisation in the Congress, Scindia met Amit Shah on Tuesday and then the two leaders went to the Prime Minister's residence where they held talks for over an hour.

Soon after meeting PM Modi, he tendered his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi saying it was time for him to move on. Scindia took the decision to sever his ties with the Congress on the day of his father Madhavrao Scindia's 75th birth anniversary.

A four-time MP, Scindia first got elected from Guna in Madhya Pradesh in 2002 after winning a by-election necessitated by his father's demise. He was only 31 years old at that time.

He gradually made his way up the Congress ladder becoming Minister of State for Communications and IT in 2007 during the Congress-led UPA-1. In 2009, he became Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and in 2012 was appointed Minister of State for Power during UPA-2.

After the Congress lost the 2014 General Election, Sonia Gandhi named him the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha.