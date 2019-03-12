हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Swine flu

Swine flu claims 3 more lives in Indore, death toll reaches 32

With swine flu claiming three more lives in Indore, the death toll in the city due to the H1N1 virus has gone up to 32 since January this year, an official said on Tuesday.

File photo

Indore: With swine flu claiming three more lives in Indore, the death toll in the city due to the H1N1 virus has gone up to 32 since January this year, an official said on Tuesday.

A 49-year-old woman from Mandsaur district, a 40-year-old man from Shajapur district and a 51-year-old man from Burhanpur district died due to swine flu in the last 48 hours while undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Indore, a health department official said Tuesday.

He said 119 patients have tested positive for swine flu in local hospitals since January 1. Of them, 32 succumbed to it, he added.

Fifteen of the deceased were residents of Indore, he said.

