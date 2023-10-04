Satna: Two labourers were rescued safely hours after a three-storey building collapsed in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening. "2 labourers have been rescued after a three-storey building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Satna,'' Abhishek Gehlot, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Satna told news agency ANI.

According to reports, the rescue operations are underway and it’s not clear as of now how many people are trapped inside.

Three-storey building collapsed in Satna, rescue operations underway

Siddharth Kushwaha, Satna MLA, who reached the spot after hearing the news, said “As per the information we have received, some renovation work was going on and amid that this building collapsed. It's not clear how many are trapped inside; rescue operations are underway."

"As per the information we have received, some renovation work was going on and amid that this building collapsed. It's not clear how many are trapped inside, rescue operations are underway..." says Siddharth Kushwaha, Satna MLA

More details are awaited.