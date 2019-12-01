हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Unnao

Unnao English teacher, who failed to read few lines from class 8 books, suspended

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Pradeep Kumar Pandey suspended a senior teacher and an assistant teacher. An inquiry has also been initiated against them.

Unnao English teacher, who failed to read few lines from class 8 books, suspended
ANI grab

New Delhi: A teacher and an assistant teacher of a higher secondary school in Unnao have been suspended after they failed to read a paragraph from an English textbook during an inspection by the Unnao district magistrate Devendra Pandey on Saturday.

"It was a random inspection at the higher secondary school in Chaura and I asked the students to read out from an English book but they could not. Then I asked the teachers and was shocked to see that even they could not read a word of English," the district magistrate said.

A video of the incident that went viral on the social media, the official is seen asking the teachers to read a paragraph from a class 8 English coursebook which they failed to do and their students also drew a blank.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Pradeep Kumar Pandey has suspended senior teacher Sushila and assistant teacher Rajkumari and an inquiry had also been initiated against them.

The district magistrate has sought an explanation from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari too.

Tags:
UnnaoMadhya PradeshEnglish teacherDevendra PandeyUnnao DM
Next
Story

Honey-trapping case: Police seals office of newspaper Sanjha Lokswami in Indore

Must Watch

PT42M11S

क्या कहता है इंडिया: देश के मंदिरों पर सरकारी नियंत्रण क्यों?