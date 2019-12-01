Unnao English teacher, who failed to read few lines from class 8 books, suspended

New Delhi: A teacher and an assistant teacher of a higher secondary school in Unnao have been suspended after they failed to read a paragraph from an English textbook during an inspection by the Unnao district magistrate Devendra Pandey on Saturday.

"It was a random inspection at the higher secondary school in Chaura and I asked the students to read out from an English book but they could not. Then I asked the teachers and was shocked to see that even they could not read a word of English," the district magistrate said.

A video of the incident that went viral on the social media, the official is seen asking the teachers to read a paragraph from a class 8 English coursebook which they failed to do and their students also drew a blank.

#WATCH Unnao: An English teacher fails to read a few lines of the language from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to read during an inspection of a govt school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. (28.11) pic.twitter.com/wAVZSKCIMS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2019

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Pradeep Kumar Pandey has suspended senior teacher Sushila and assistant teacher Rajkumari and an inquiry had also been initiated against them.

The district magistrate has sought an explanation from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari too.