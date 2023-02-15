Viral Video: ‘Your Hips Will Be Broken’, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah Threatens Man For Asking Questions

Bhopal: A video of Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah losing his temper and threatening a man for asking questions is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Shah can be seen addressing a public gathering when a man suddenly gets up to ask him a question.

Though the audio of the man is not clear, Shah can be heard threatening the man and accusing him of being drunk. The incident took place in the Khandwa district.

The minister also accuses the main opposition party Congress of sending the drunk man to disrupt the gathering. Shah lost his cool after the man claimed that his wife, who worked at an Anganwadi center, had not received her salary for the past six months.

"We are ushering in an era of development in Madhya Pradesh but will lock anyone trying to create a scene here. This is a government gathering. Whoever disrupts it will get their hips broken by the police," the MP minister can be heard saying in the viral video.

"We're ushering development, but will lock anyone trying to create scene here.This is a govt gathering, whoever disrupts it will get hips broken by cops,"MP forest minister Vijay Shah's ultimatum to a villager asking questions at Vikas Yatra. @NewIndianXpress@TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/94SwsWRBwi — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) February 15, 2023

When he mentioned the issue before Shah, the ministry got angry and accused the Congress party of sending the drunk man to disrupt the public event. Shah also reportedly targeted a local Congress leader for the disturbance and directed the local policemen to catch the persons "selling alcohol" in the area.