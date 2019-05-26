close

Maharashtra: Rooster's crowing drives woman to police station

A rooster's crowing annoyed a woman to such an extent that she walked into a police station in Maharashtra's Pune district and demanded action against the bird and its owner, an official said on Sunday.

Image credit: Pixabay

Pune: A rooster's crowing annoyed a woman to such an extent that she walked into a police station in Maharashtra's Pune district and demanded action against the bird and its owner, an official said on Sunday.

In her application submitted at the Samarth police station on Friday, the woman, a resident of Somwar Peth area here, said her sleep was getting disturbed due to the cock's crowing at dawn every day in front of her house, he said.

"We have received the woman's application. When we checked, we found she does not stay at the house, which belongs to her sister. She had come to her sister's house for a few days and left the place after submitting the application," he said.

When the police approached the woman's sister, the latter downplayed the incident, claiming her sibling was a little "eccentric", he said.

The official said no formal complaint was registered so far in the matter. 

