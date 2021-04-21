हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oxygen leakage

11 patients on ventilator die due to suspected oxygen leakage in Nashik, probe ordered

At least 11 patients who were on ventilators at a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik died due to suspected oxygen leakage at a storage tank on Wednesday.

11 patients on ventilator die due to suspected oxygen leakage in Nashik, probe ordered
Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, at least 11 patients, who were on ventilator support at a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik, died due to suspected oxygen leakage at a storage tank on Wednesday.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said these deaths could be linked to the interrupted supply of oxygen due to the leakage and ordered a probe into the incident.

 

 

These patients were being treated at a hospital run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) for the COVID-19 patients.

"As per the information available with us, 11 patients who were on ventilators at the hospital in Nashik have died. The leakage was spotted at the oxygen tank which was supplying oxygen to these patients. The interrupted supply could be linked to the deaths of the 11 patients in the hospital," Tope told reporters here.

 

 

He said the Maharashtra government will look into the matter and conduct a thorough probe. "We will issue a statement later after the investigation is over," Tope added.

A video of oxygen purportedly leaking from the storage plant has gone viral on social media since this morning.

Some relatives of the deceased COVID-19 patients have alleged that the "lowered supply of oxygen" claimed the lives of their kin. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Oxygen leakageNashikMaharashtraRajesh TopeCOVID-19lockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Coronavirus
Next
Story

Devendra Fadnavis faces flak after ‘22-year-old’ nephew gets COVID-19 shot, Opposition calls them 'rule-breakers'

Must Watch

PT9M19S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day