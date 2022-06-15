NewsMaharashtra
19-year-old Kolkata woman came to Mumbai in search of jobs, she was...

According to the police, the victim woman is a resident of Kolkata and had come to Mumbai along with her relative in search of a job in March.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
  • A 19-year-old Kolkata woman was gang-raped in the Kurla area
  • She had come to Mumbai in search of a job
  • The police have registered a case and arrested 4 people

19-year-old Kolkata woman came to Mumbai in search of jobs, she was...

Mumbai: A 19-year-old married woman, who came to Mumbai in search of a job, was allegedly gang-raped in the Kurla area of Mumbai on Tuesday. The Mumbai Police arrested four people in this connection after the matter came to light. 

Confirming the arrest in the case, Mumbai Police said, "A 19-year-old married woman who came to Mumbai in search of a job was gang-raped in the Kurla area of Mumbai. The Nehru Nagar police have registered a case and arrested four accused in the matter."

 

 

According to the information received from the police, the victim woman is a resident of Kolkata and had come to Mumbai along with her relative in search of a job in March.

The woman told the police that her relative along with three others gang-raped her. A case has been filed in the Nehru Nagar Police Station. The Police is investigating the matter.

 

