19-year-old Kolkata woman came to Mumbai in search of jobs, she was...

Maharashtra| 4 people arrested in connection with gang rape of a 19y/o woman in Kurla,Mumbai. As per info,the survivor,a Kolkata resident,came to Mumbai with her relative in March in search of jobs;her relative allegedly left her with accused in exchange for money: Nehru Nagar PS June 15, 2022

The woman told the police that her relative along with three others gang-raped her. A case has been filed in the Nehru Nagar Police Station. The Police is investigating the matter.