28 Tablighi Jamaat attendees found coronavirus COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Twenty-eight more persons who had attended the religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi had tested positive for coronavirus, the authorities said on Thursday (April 9, 2020). According to reports, out of the 28 people who have tested positive for the COVID-19, six are foreign nationals.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch has identified five members linked to Tablighi Jamaat from Dhaaravi slum and put them in quarantine.

Of all those who returned to Maharashtra after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, 50 persons are still untraceable as their mobile phones are switched off.

The Crime Branch is trying to ascertain their location with the help of those who had been identified by the police earlier.

The national capital on Wednesday reported 93 COVID-19 positive cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of persons diagnosed with deadly virus to 669.

It has been calculated that around 64 per cent of the total positive cases in Delhi are associated with the Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in Nizamuddin Markaz in March.

"93 new COVID-19 cases were reported today in the national capital taking the state tally to 669; the death toll stands at 9. All the 93 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today are linked with the Nizamuddin Markaz event," Delhi government stated.

20 persons have been discharged after treatment while one has migrated. A total of 426 persons amounting to around 64 per cent of the total positive cases in Delhi are associated with the Markaz event.

At least 177 Tablighi Jamaat attendees have been quarantined in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India's total number of COVID-19 infections jumped to 5,734 which includes 5095 active cases of infections, 473 cured and 166 deaths, as per Heath Ministry data at 8 am on April 9.

The number of coronavirus COVID-19 infections saw a sharp rise on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) with 5,734 active cases, 473 recovered and 166 deaths, as per the data by Union Health Ministry at 8 am on Thursday (April 9).