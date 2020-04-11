हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

30-year-old coronavirus COVID-19 infected man, who attended Markaz event in Delhi, commits suicide in Maharashtra’s Akola

Sources confirmed Zee Media that the deceased had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi between March 6- 8 during which he had possibly contracted the deadly coronavirus infection.

30-year-old coronavirus COVID-19 infected man, who attended Markaz event in Delhi, commits suicide in Maharashtra’s Akola
Image for representational use only

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Akola district of Maharashtra, committed suicide on Saturday (April 11, 2020). Sources confirmed Zee Media that the deceased had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at its Delhi headquarters - Nizamuddin Markaz - between March 6- 8 during which he had possibly contracted the deadly coronavirus infection.

The man hailed from Assam’s Nagaon.

He was admitted to Akola Govt Medical College on April 7 after he developed symptoms like cough, fever, and sneezing suggesting that he was infected with COVID-19.

According to hospital sources, the deceased cut his veins with a blade in the bathroom and inured himself badly around 5 AM this morning.

He was immediately taken care of by the hospital doctors, but he died as he had already lost too much blood.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is underway.

‘’Police investigation is underway into the matter,’’ JS Papalkar, Akola Collector, Maharashtra, told reporters.

The district health officials have health collected swab samples from the deceased before sending the body to the district civil hospital for post-mortem.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 lockdownMaharashtraAkolaTablighi Jamaat
Next
Story

Doctors conduct door-to-door screening of all Dharavi residents for coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms
Corona Meter
  • 7529Confirmed
  • 653Discharged
  • 242Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M23S

Zee News' 'Jansamwaad Abhiyaan'; Your questions and our answers over Coronavirus