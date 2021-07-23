5 killed in landslides at Raigad, CM Udhhav Thackeray takes stock of flood situation

Mumbai: At least five people have been killed in landslides that occurred in Maharashtra`s Raigad district trigerred by torrential downpour in the region over the last 24 hours. Four landslides have been reported in Raigad due to incessant rains, which has led to the roads being blocked.

"Five people died in Raigad district due to landslides and floods," Nidhi Chaudhary, District Collector, Raigad informed on Friday, as per a report by PTI. Around 15 people have been rescued from the landslides while 30 people are reported still trapped inside, Chaudhary said.

Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare said that the Maharashtra government has sought assistance from the Central government and Army. Apart from the NDRF teams, Army too has been asked to step in to conduct rescue and relief operations.

The Western Naval Command, Mumbai mobilised Flood Rescue Teams and helicopters to provide assistance to the state administration. A total of seven naval rescue teams departed by road for deployment to the Ratnagiri and Raigarh districts on Thursday, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday expressing his concern at the flood situation in Maharashtra created due to unprecedented rainfall and assured of all possible support from the Centre.

The Prime Minister on Twitter said, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone`s safety and well-being.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the state, caused by torrential rains that have battered the region over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that state is set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days and issued red and orange alerts for several regions.

Live TV