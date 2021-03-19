Amid row over Mumbai top cop's appointment, Rajnish Seth takes additional charge as Maharashtra DGP

Mumbai: Senior IPS (Indian Police Service) officer Rajnish Seth on Thursday took additional charge as Maharashtra`s Director General of Police, replacing Hemant Nagrale.

Rajnish Seth, the 1988-batch officer, is currently serving as the director-general of the state`s Anti-Corruption Bureau. IPS Hemant Nagrale has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, Senior IPS officer and DG Maharashtra State Security Corporation Sanjay Pandey alleged that seniority was overlooked while making transfers and appointments among senior ranks.

"Not just the current government but the previous government has also been unjust to me. Seniority was overlooked while making transfers and appointments among senior ranks. The current government`s actions aren`t as per SC orders," Sanjay Pandey was quoted as saying by ANI.

"As Police Officer, DCP Zone 8 in 1993, I conducted a just investigation against the party (Shiv Sena) in areas near Kherwadi... The government is too large a body to settle scores with me. If they are, we are not in safe hands," Pandey added.

Sanjay Pandey was earlier DG, Home Guards with an additional charge of Maharashtra State Security Corporation. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday handed over the charge of Maharashtra`s Home Guards department.

The decision came against the backdrop of the meeting between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

Amid a row over the transfer of Param Bir Singh as Mumbai police commissioner, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that "serious and unforgivable mistakes" committed by some colleagues of the city's top cop led to his transfer.

In his first public comments over the transfer, Deshmukh said Singh was shifted to ensure that the probe into the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai is conducted "properly and without hindrance".

However, the main opposition party BJP has slammed the Maharashtra government and called for an NIA probe into the whole incident

