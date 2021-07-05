BJP-Shiv Sena ties are like Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has likened his party`s sweet-n-sour equation with former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with that of the relationship between Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao.

For the unversed, the Bollywood’s power couple has recently announced their separation after nearly 15 years of marriage. The Shiv Sena leader made the comparison after BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that BJP and Shiv Sena are "not enemies" despite differences.

Reacting to it, Raut said, "We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena and BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact."

Shiv Sena leader`s remarks came amid speculation of a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state and BJP allying with Shiv Sena.

However, BJP had denied the possibility of any such alliance between the two parties. Asked about Fadnavis` comment, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, "Devendra Fadnavis has said BJP, Shiv Sena are not enemies, it`s 100 per cent true but this doesn`t mean that both will come together and form a government."

On Sunday, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Fadnavis said there might be some differences between BJP and Shiv Sena but they are not enemies.

Briefing media persons, Fadnavis said, "There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken according to the prevailing circumstances. There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies. Remember that Shiv Sena fought elections with us and after the results, joined hands with Congress and NCP."

