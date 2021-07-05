हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP-Shiv Sena ties

BJP-Shiv Sena ties are like Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, says Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena leader made the comparison after BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that BJP and Shiv Sena are "not enemies" despite differences.

BJP-Shiv Sena ties are like Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has likened his party`s sweet-n-sour equation with former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with that of the relationship between Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao.

For the unversed, the Bollywood’s power couple has recently announced their separation after nearly 15 years of marriage. The Shiv Sena leader made the comparison after BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that BJP and Shiv Sena are "not enemies" despite differences.

Reacting to it, Raut said, "We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena and BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact."

 

 

Shiv Sena leader`s remarks came amid speculation of a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state and BJP allying with Shiv Sena. 

However, BJP had denied the possibility of any such alliance between the two parties. Asked about Fadnavis` comment, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, "Devendra Fadnavis has said BJP, Shiv Sena are not enemies, it`s 100 per cent true but this doesn`t mean that both will come together and form a government."

On Sunday, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Fadnavis said there might be some differences between BJP and Shiv Sena but they are not enemies.

Briefing media persons, Fadnavis said, "There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken according to the prevailing circumstances. There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies. Remember that Shiv Sena fought elections with us and after the results, joined hands with Congress and NCP."

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BJP-Shiv Sena tiesAamir khanKiran RaoSanjay RautMaharashtraShiv SenaBJP
Next
Story

Devendra Fadanvis attacks Uddhav Thackeray govt over MPSC aspirant's suicide

Must Watch

PT3M38S

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Bhagwat ji's words destroy the propaganda against Islam