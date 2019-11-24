हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra government formation

BJP's 'Operation Fadnavis-Pawar' to win House floor test

Former minister Ashish Shelar said that the party and legislators discussed the upcoming challenge to ensure victory for the newly-appointed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

BJP&#039;s &#039;Operation Fadnavis-Pawar&#039; to win House floor test
ANI Photo

Mumbai: A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party`s legislators on Sunday resolved to win the upcoming floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly with a thumping majority, a top party leader said.

Former minister Ashish Shelar said that the party and legislators discussed the upcoming challenge to ensure victory for the newly-appointed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

He reiterated how the Shiv Sena insulted the public mandate given to the BJP-led erstwhile `Maha-Yuti`, and has now changed track.

"We have resolved to ensure a thumping majority on the floor test and ensure that the Fadnavis-Pawar government goes to its full term for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra," Shelar said.

The meeting was attended by Fadnavis, BJP state President Chandrakant Patil, former Chief Minister Narayan Rane, ex-ministers, party leaders and others.

To a question whether the BJP had launched an `Operation Kamal` to break the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress legislators, he shot back saying in Maharashtra there`s only "Operation Fadnavis-Pawar" for their full five-year term of the government.

The meeting also passed a resolution congratulating both Fadnavis and Pawar for taking over their responsibilities early on Saturday morning.

Barring a few, a majority of the BJP`s 105 legislators were present and those who were absent had cited valid reasons to the party leadership, he clarified.

This was the first formal meeting of the BJP after the Fadnavis-Pawar duo was sworn-in early on Saturday, triggering off a major political crisis.

Tags:
Maharashtra government formationMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisNCPCongressHouse floor test
Next
Story

Upset over Uddhav Thackeray not becoming Maharashtra CM, man attempts suicide

Must Watch

PT8M30S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 24 November 2019