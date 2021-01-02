हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hand Grenades

Bomb-like object found at village in Maharashtra's Latur, police reach spot

A hand grenade-like object was found in a lake in Latur district of Maharashtra on Saturday (January 2).

Bomb-like object found at village in Maharashtra&#039;s Latur, police reach spot
Representational Image

Aurangabad: A hand grenade-like object was found in a lake in Latur district of Maharashtra on Saturday (January 2), police said.

Local people spotted the object at Shirur Tajband village in Ahmedpur tehsil and alerted police.

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad has reached the site, said a senior police official.

Police created a safety perimeter around it but they were yet to examine the object, he said.

"We are waiting for a bomb suit and we will get it from Nanded tomorrow morning. Then we will examine it," said Additional Superintendent of Police Himmat Jadhav.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hand GrenadesBomb Detection Squad
Next
Story

COVID-19 Vaccine dry run in Maharashtra's four districts
  • 1,03,05,788Confirmed
  • 1,49,218Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Sourav Ganguly is out of danger now, hospitalized due to heart disease