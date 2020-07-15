हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Building wall collapses in Mumbai's Grant Road, no major injuries reported

A part of house wall collapsed at 1st floor( G+3) at Pavwala Street, Dreamland Sinema, Grant Road.

Building wall collapses in Mumbai&#039;s Grant Road, no major injuries reported

Mumbai: A portion of a building wall collapsed in Mumbai's Grant Road area on Wednesday afternoon.

A part of house wall collapsed at 1st floor( G+3) at Pavwala Street, Dreamland Sinema, Grant Road. No one was injured or in the incident. Upon receiving the information, fire brigade vehicles, police and 108 ambulances rushed to the spot.

This is a developing story and further reports are awaited.

Meanwhile, in the wake of ongoing rains in the city, the IMD has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall poses a big threat to old and dilapidated buildings in Mumbai and increases the risk of their collapse.

In June, a portion of a three-storey vacant building collapsed in Khar area of Mumbai. No was injured in the incident that took place at 4:30am but it led to traffic congestion in the area.

It was a dilapidated building and some part of the floor and staircase collapsed. No was injured as the structure was empty.

Maharashtra Mumbai Mumbai building collapse building collapse
