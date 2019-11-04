Bus falls into gorge on Pune-Maharashtra highway; 4 dead, 30 injured

New Delhi: At least four people and around 30 were injured in a mishap that took place on Pune-Mumbai highway on Monday morning. The incident happened after the bus driver lost the control of his vehicle and skid off the road near Bhot Ghat in the wee hours today.

As per a report, the bus fell 60 feet deep into a gorge after losing its control. All the injured were immediately taken to hospitals in Panvel, Ursa, Talegaon and Nigdi.

Among those who died in the mishap includes a two-year-old child and a minor girl. Rescue team of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and Khopoli police jointly evacuated the people trapped inside the bus.