Centre revokes President's Rule after government formation in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The Home Ministry on Saturday issued a notification revoking President's Rule in Maharashtra minutes after the BJP-NCP formed a coalition government in the state.

A gazette notification issued by the Home Ministry said that President's Rule is being revoked in Maharashtra as the BJP-led government takes the oath to power.

The notification revoking President's rule in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/JSbAIOFUE6 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind had on November 12 approved a proclamation imposing President’s Rule in Maharashtra, following a recommendation from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

In a big twist, Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term while NCP`s Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy of the state on Saturday morning.

The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena had seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had claimed that there was a consensus on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray taking up the post of chief minister of the alliance government.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister`s post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government.

It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President`s Rule was imposed in the state.The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.