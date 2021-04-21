Devendra Fadnavis faces flak after ‘22-year-old’ nephew gets COVID-19 shot, Opposition calls them 'rule-breakers'

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is facing severe Opposition criticism after it emerged that his 22-year-old nephew has got COVID-19 vaccine shot in what is being seen as a gross violation of the Centre`s vaccination norms.

The matter came to light when Tanmay Fadnavis posted a smiling image of his on social media while getting vaccinated, though he is stated to be far below the permitted eligible age by the Centre.

While admitting that Tanmay is his relative, Fadnavis claimed that he was not aware of how he (Tanmay) managed to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur.

"My wife and daughter have also not received the vaccine yet because they don’t qualify for it. I am of the firm opinion that everybody must follow the rules," Fadnavis said in a brief statement.

His wife, Amruta, a banker and activist, also frowned at the development and tweeted, "Priority for any service should be on the basis of decorum or prevalent policy. No one is above rules and law. The law can take its course and we stand for justice always! We are with you on this issue, pls take action which will stop future queue breaking occurrences!"

Tanmay is the grandson of senior BJP MLC and ex-minister, Shobha Fadnavis, and son of Abhijit Fadnavis - the cousin of Devendra Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister of the state.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners slammed the BJP and Fadnavis over the development since the Centre has permitted only people above 45 years of age to get the jab, while those above 18 shall be allowed from May 1.

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto reminded Fadnavis of the proverb -- "People living in glass houses shouldn`t throw stones". "The Central government has put the condition that only people over 45 years can be vaccinated currently. Then how can Fadnavis` nephew (who is only 22) get the vaccine? The lives of BJP leaders` and families are important. Are the common people insects? Isn`t their lives worth anything," the Maharashtra Congress said in a tweet.

४५ वर्षावरील लोकांनाच कोरोनाची लस देण्याचा नियम असताना देवेंद्र फडणवीसांचे नातेवाईक असलेल्या तन्मय फडणवीस यांना लस कशी मिळाली? नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी सत्तेवर येताच मंत्र्यांच्या गाडीवरील लाल दिवे काढून कोणालाही व्हिआयपी ट्रीटमेंट मिळणार नाही असा संदेश देण्याचा प्रयत्न केला होता. — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) April 20, 2021

"Tanmay Fadnavis did break the queue and get both his jabs. His grandmother Shobhatai (Fadnavis), also a BJP leader (dynasty), asks if it is a sin to get the vaccine. What a family of rule-breakers," Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi retweeted.

Like someone said, this is privilegeitis. https://t.co/cwQQeZ9PAY — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 20, 2021

Though Tanmay removed his social media video soon after an uproar erupted, his uncle Devendra Fadnavis is being slammed with many demanding to know how the youngster got the jab, who cleared it when even the eligible people are deprived of the vaccine.

Since the past couple of weeks, the Maharashtra government had repeatedly urged the Centre to increase its share of vaccine quota considering the huge number of COVID cases and fatalities in the state, which are the highest in the country.

Live TV