Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis gets clean chit in model code violation complaint

The model code of conduct lays down that government residences cannot be used for political purposes.

File photo

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been given a clean chit in a case of violation of the model code of conduct that was reported to the district election office.

An oral complaint was made by a Congress spokesperson to the district election officer stating that Fadnavis was using his official residence Varsha to conduct political meetings after the code of conduct came into force (on March 10).

"We conducted an investigation into the complaint, but we did not find any substantial proof. We were informed that the CM meets a lot of visitors at this residence everyday, but that does not amount to any violation," Shivaji Jondhale, Mumbai city collector and election officer, said.

An official from the election department said that even if such a meeting took place, it is very difficult to prove the same as there are no records.

Meanwhile, the election office has lodged an FIR against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde after his official bungalow was used to release the party manifesto by party leader Nawab Malik.
Munde is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

"We found that the event was pre-planned and also a message circulated to the mediapersons mentioned the venue as Munde's bungalow--B4," said Jondhale.
He also said that the police will decide with sections to apply in the case after investigating it.

Jondhale said they were also probing a complaint against Congress' Mumbai South candidate Milind Deora.

"A few days ago, while campaigning, he made some statement seeking votes on the basis of religion. We are verifying the facts," said Jondhale. 

