Devendra Fadnavis set to take oath as new Maharashtra CM on November 5: Sources

New Delhi: Devendra Fadnavis could be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra as sources have told Zee News that the BJP is all set to form the government in the state on its own.

Sources close to outgoing Chief Miniser Devendra Fadnavis said that BJP is set to form the government on its own and would take an oath on November 5th or 6th. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

According to sources, the BJP is determined to form the government even if Shiv Sena keeps itself away from the alliance. Notably, the responsibilities for organising the oath-taking ceremony has been assigned to BJP MLAs Prasad Lad and Chandrakant Patil.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI that the party is firm on its demand of 50-50 seat-sharing formula, adding, "I have never said that Shiv Sena has gone soft on its demand for equal power-sharing. What does a 50-50 formula mean? Does not the CM's post come under its purview? There should an equal division of the tenure of the CM's post."

"If Shiv Sena decides, it'll get the required numbers to form the stable government in the state. People have given the mandate to form the government on the basis of 50-50 formula that was reached in front of people of Maharashtra. They want Chief Minister from Shiv Sena," Raut added.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly poll, BJP emerged as single largest party with 105 seats and Shiv Sena won 56 seats. The Opposition alliance of Congress, NCP won 44 and 54 seats respectively.