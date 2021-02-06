हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mumbai

Efforts on to douse fire at Mankhurd scrapyard in Mumbai, 50 godowns gutted in blaze

The fire-fighting operations, which began after a massive fire broke out at the Mankhurd scrapyard in Mumbai on Friday, still continue on Saturday. As many as 19 fire tenders were deployed to the site and fire brigade personnel continue to battle the blaze, which had not yet been doused till the early hours of Saturday.

Efforts on to douse fire at Mankhurd scrapyard in Mumbai, 50 godowns gutted in blaze

Mumbai: The fire-fighting operations, which began after a massive fire broke out at the Mankhurd scrapyard in Mumbai on Friday, still continue on Saturday. As many as 19 fire tenders were deployed to the site and fire brigade personnel continue to battle the blaze, which had not yet been doused till the early hours of Saturday.

The fire incident took place in a godown of Mandalay Parishra West in Mankhurd.

The locals of the area said that no causality has been reported.

"The fire still has not been doused. Fire authorities are attempting to extinguish the flames but they`re still struggling. Nobody has died but there are damages to property. This is also not the first time that this place has caught fire," said Vinod Gupta, a local.

Another resident Nandlal Gupta said that there were numerous godowns in the area that store used oil, that act as fuel for fires.

"We don`t know how the fire started but there are a lot of godowns in the area that are used to store burnt oil. This area is mostly inhabited by daily wage labourers who ran away once the fire began," said Nandlal.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MumbaiMankhurd scrapyardMumbai fireFire brigadeMaharashtra
Next
Story

Nana Patole appointed Maharashtra Congress president, replaces Balasaheb Thorat
  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M24S

Zee Top 10: 10 Big news till now