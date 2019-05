An encounter broke out on Monday afternoon between the police commandos and the Naxals in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. The firing took place in the thick Kopori Gaon forest in Bhamragad taluka. The commandos belong to a unit of the C-60 Commando.

The police have received reports of a large number of Naxals in the area. According to sources, Naxal literature has also been found during a special search operation. The C-60 unit was set up to tackle Naxal violence.