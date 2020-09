Thane: A major fire broke out at the office of a private company in Maharashtra's Thane West on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the office of Raymond company in Thane West.

Fire tenders along with two fire engines, two rescue vehicles and one water tanker are currently at the spot.

Firefighting operation is underway. There is no report of any loss of life so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.