Fire breaks out in building at Mumbai's Lower Parel area, 15 fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out on Thursday at a building in Raghuvanshi Mills of Lower Parel area in Mumbai. At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

The fire started on the third floor of the building and the fire department got the call at 9.28 am. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the ground, first and second floor of the commercial building. Three small lines are in operation on the first floor.

BASet and thermal imaging camera are being used to search for the seat of the fire and exhaust blower for ventilation. Heat on the first and second floor was seen in the thermal imaging camera.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.