Mumbai fire

Fire in Mumbai's Malabar Hill residential building, no injuries reported

At least 17 people, trapped in the building due to intense heat and smoke, were rescued. 

Fire in Mumbai&#039;s Malabar Hill residential building, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a residential building in Malabar Hill near Mumbai in Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, according to news agency ANI. At least 17 people, trapped in the building due to intense heat and smoke, were rescued. 

There were no reports of any injuries said Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade. The Chief Fire Officer said, "About 17-18 inmates who were trapped in the building due to intense heat and smoke were safely rescued without injuries."

Live TV

The fire broke out in a building near the Hanging Gardens. At least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control when last reports came in.

