Indian Railways to run daily special trains in Maharashtra from October 9

The Centre on Wednesday announced that the Indian Railways will run five pairs of daily special trains in Maharashtra from October 9. The step is being taken to enhance ease of movement in the state.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Union Minister Piyush Goyal advised passengers to strictly follow all the health protocols while travelling.

"Railways to run five pairs of daily special trains in Maharashtra from 9th October to enhance ease of movement in the state. Passengers are advised to strictly follow all the health protocols while travelling," he tweeted.

An official letter read, "Central Railway will run daily special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Nagpur / Pune / Gondia / Solapur from 9.10.2020 till further advice. These specials run as fully reserved trains."

The details are as under.

1) Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto special daily: 02189 Duronto Special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.10.2020 till further advice and arrive Nagpur next day. 02190 Duronto Special train will leave Nagpur from 9.10.2020 till further advice and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus next day.

Timings and Halts: Same as the regular train No. 12289/12290 except lgatpuri

Composition: 8 Sleeper Class, Nine AC-3 Tier, Three AC-2 Tier and One First AC Class

2) Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special Daily: 02123 Superfast special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.10.2020 till further advice and arrive Pune same day. 02124 superfast special will leave Pune from 10.10.2020 till further advice and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus same day.

Halts and Timings: Same as the regular train No. 12123/12124

Composition: 10 Sleeper seating, four AC chair car and two second class seating.

3) Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special Daily: 02015 Superfast special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.10.2020 till further advise and arrive Pune same day. 02016 superfast special will leave Pune from 9.10.2020 till further advise and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus same day.

Halts and Timings: Same as the regular train No. 22105/22106

Composition: Two AC Chair Car, 12 Second Class seating

4) Mumbai-Gondia Superfast Special Daily: 02105 Superfast special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.10.2020 till further advise and arrive Gondia next day. 02106 Superfast special will leave Gondia from 10.10.2020 till further advise and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus next day.

Halts and Timings: Same as the regular train No. 12105/12106 except lgatpuri

Composition: 10 sleeper class, Five AC-3 Tier, Three AC-2 Tier, One First AC Class and 5 second class seating

5) Mumbai-Solapur Superfast Special Daily: 02115 Superfast special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.10.2020 till further advise and arrive Solapur next day. 02116 special will leave Solapur from 9.10.2020 till further advise and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus next day.

Timings and Halts: Same as the regular train No. 12115/12116 except Karjat, Khandala, Lonavala, Madha, Mohol and Bhigwan

Composition: 10 Sleeper Class, One First AC, Three AC-3 Tier, Three AC-2 Tier and 3 second class seating.

Reservation: Bookings for 02189 Duronto special and 02123/02124, 02015/02016, 02115/02116 and 02105 Superfast special trains will commence from 08.10.2020 at all Reservation Centres and on the website: www.irctc.co.in

The letter added, "Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPS related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination."