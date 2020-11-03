Inflated electricity Bill: Maharashtra Power Minister hints at 'Diwali Bonanza'

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Energy Minister Nitin Raut announced a "Diwali bonanza" for people of the state after complaints about inflated electricity bills, and gave hints that a decision will be taken soon, with a waiver likely. Raut reportedly stated that he had received a call from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence to resolve the issue on a priority basis.

"We plan to do what we have promised. You are aware that during the COVID-19 pandemic the economy has seen a depression. Our first priority was to save lives. We diverted the entire budget to that cause. But electricity is important and people's livelihoods have not completely returned. Financial conditions are not good. Keeping that in mind we are planning a Diwali bonanza," Nitin Raut told a news channel.

Raut further said that his department has already moved the file and had gone to Finance Minister Ajit Pawar to appraise him. Since Dada (Ajit Pawar) is currently unwell, he will take a look at it soon and we are following it up," Raut is quoted as saying.

Last Thursday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and sought his intervention on the issue of inflated power bills. The MNS chief accused the state government of dragging its feet.

Responding to Raj Thackeray's meeting with the Governor, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the meeting with Governor Koshyari rather than the Chief Minister was an insult to the state.

Several people in Mumbai and other parts of the state have complained about the inflated bills during the COVID lockdown.

In July, the issue reached the Bombay High Court and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) was directed to take the requisite action.

Meanwhile, Raut has announced that a committee would consider a free electricity scheme similar to the one in Delhi, but said its work had been hampered by the Covid lockdown.