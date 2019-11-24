Jiska governor uski sarkar, says Samajawadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra power tussle

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has taken a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari over the ongoing power tussle in Maharashtra.

“Ab to lagta hai ki, jiska governor uski sarkar,” the Samajwadi leader told news agency ANI late on Saturday.

He made these remarks while referring to the dramatic turn of events which saw BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar taking oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, early on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress on Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the "arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions" of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in swearing-in Fadnavis as chief minister.

A bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna is expected to take up the case for hearing around 11:30 am.

In their plea, the allies alleged that the Maharashtra Governor's invite to BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government and the oath-taking ceremony was illegal and sought quashing of his decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

It also demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse-trading" and a direction to the Maharashtra Governor to invite them to form the government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a political drama ever since the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats, rejected the request of its pre-poll alliance partner Shiv Sena for a rotational chief minister.

The Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the October 21 assembly elections, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

After none of the major parties failed to stake claim to form the government, President's Rule was imposed in the state.

On Saturday morning, after Maharashtra Governor informed President Ram Nath Kovind that BJP has staked the claim to form the government in Maharashtra with the support of Ajit Pawar, President's Rule was revoked in the state.