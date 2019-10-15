JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis release BJP manifesto for Maharashtra assembly election

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in Haryana. The manifesto was launched by National Executive Chairman JP Nadda and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mumbai's Rangshada auditorium.

BJP is contesting the Maharashtra assembly election in alliance with Shiv Sena and RPI whereas Congress is in alliance with NCP.

LIVE: BJP National Working President Shri @JPNadda along with CM @Dev_Fadnavis releases 'Sankalp Patra - 2019' for Maharashtra Assembly election in Mumbai. #BJPMahaSankalpPatra https://t.co/oha6wSDGPo — BJP (@BJP4India) October 15, 2019

BJP ally Shiv Sena released its manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 12 with a plethora of promises to woo voters including establishing a chain of 1000 'Bhojnalaya' (eateries) across the state that would serve quality and nutritious food at a meagre cost of Rs 10.

Sena's other major poll promises in the manifesto were reduction in domestic electricity rates by 30 percent for up to 300 unit consumption, special bus services in villages, Rs 10,000 per year as financial aid to the needy farmers, farm loan waiver, fixing price of fertilizers, making individual farmers beneficiaries of crop insurance scheme.

On the other hand, the Congress-NCP alliance released their manifesto on October 7, promising reduced penalty under Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), immediate farm loan waiver, and zero-interest loan for higher education among others. Their manifesto also talks of action to deal with climate change. The other important promises include a 100 per cent subsidy for drip irrigation, minimum support price (MSP) for dairy farm products based on the production cost to increase farmers' income.

The Congress-NCP alliance also promised to enact laws to reserve 80 percent jobs for locals in new industries. They also announced to give free laptop to 10 lakh girls who clear SSC examination.

The elections for 288-member assembly will be held on October 21 while the counting will be taken up on the 24th of the month.