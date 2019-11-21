Live: Alliance with Shiv Sena will harm Congress in Maharashtra, warns Sanjay Nirupam

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have reportedly finalised a deal for the formation of a coalition government in Maharashtra, which is likely to end several days of political stalemate in the state. The three parties are likely to make a formal announcement in this regard on Friday, November 22 in a joint press conference.

However, on Thursday, the top leaders of Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress party will meet again to hold last-minute parlys over the deal on government formation in Maharashtra. It has been reported that the NCP and Shiv Sena have agreed on having a rotational chief minister among themselves for 2.5 years. But it is still unclear that which party will get the first shot at the top post. But sources, however, said that the NCP will first get a chance to occupy the chief minister's chair and either NCP supremo Sharad Pawar or his daughter Supriya Sule will become the first chief minister of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance.

On the other hand, the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, met on Thursday to discuss the issue of Maharashtra alliance with Shiv Sena and sources say that the CWC has given its go-ahead to the deal, according to news agency IANS.

