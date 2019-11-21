Live: Alliance with Shiv Sena will harm Congress in Maharashtra, warns Sanjay Nirupam

21 November 2019, 12:12 PM
Nirupam recalls Nirupam Congress party's previous alliance with BSP in UP and the setback the party had to face after that.
वर्षों पहले उत्तर प्रदेश में #BSP के साथ गठबंधन करके काँग्रेस ने गलती की थी।
तब से ऐसी पिटी कि आज तक नहीं उठ पाई।
महाराष्ट्र में हम वही गलती कर रहे हैं।
शिवसेना की सरकार में तीसरे नंबर की पार्टी बनना कॉंग्रेस को यहां दफन करने जैसा है।
बेहतर होगा,काँग्रेस अध्यक्ष दबाव में न आएं।
— Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 21, 2019
21 November 2019, 12:06 PM
Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam says, "A govt formed with Shiv Sena will always remain paralysed ...Congress should opt out of it as this sort of an alliance will hurt the party in the long run and benefit only one other party."
21 November 2019, 12:04 PM
Shiv Sena is ready to make a commitment to secularism - a key demand of Congress, say sources. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says his party has always been secular.
21 November 2019, 11:42 AM
The CWC, according to Congress sources, has broadly cleared the deal on government formation with Shiv Sena and the NCP in Maharashtra.
21 November 2019, 11:06 AM
There are many points on which we need clarification if we have to run a government together for 5 years. Discussions are progressing. We will go to Mumbai today: Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat.
21 November 2019, 11:04 AM
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut continues to attack BJP, says 'Bure hi thik hain, jab acche the toh kaun sa medal mil gaya," in a tweet on Thursday.
21 November 2019, 11:01 AM
Don't crush the students. No government should get so high on power, says Sena in Saamana editorial.
21 November 2019, 11:00 AM
The policemen who lathi-charged the visually impaired students can't be called people's servants. If this would have been done by the Congress govt, BJP would have raised the issue in the Parliament. Saamana
21 November 2019, 10:59 AM
Shiv Sena on Thursday made another scathing attack on the BJP in its mouthpiece ''Saamana'' in which it called the alleged attack on JNU students as 'oppression on the streets of Delhi'.
21 November 2019, 10:50 AM
The CWC meeting has concluded. It was attended by KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ambika Soni, Ahmed Patel, AK Antony and other Congress leaders at the 10 Janpath (residence of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi).
21 November 2019, 10:49 AM
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says, ''The process to form the government has started. It will be completed before December 1. All three parties will hold a meeting in Mumbai.''
21 November 2019, 10:48 AM
The Congress Working Committee today discussed and decided what steps need to be taken ahead. We will now take steps as decided in the meeting, says Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader on Maharashtra govt formation.
21 November 2019, 10:47 AM
We have apprised the CWC members of the latest political situation in Maharashtra. Today, Congress-NCP discussion will continue. I think, tomorrow, we will probably have a decision in Mumbai: Congress leader KC Venugopal on CWC meeting.
21 November 2019, 10:47 AM
The Congress Working Committee met on Thursday to discuss the deal on Maharashtra government formation.