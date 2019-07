A respite from heavy showers may not be in the offing over Mumbai's grey skyline with IMD predicting wet conditions to prevail for most parts of Wednesday. The city has had to bear the brunt of monsoon rains with waterlogging reported at many areas.

While monsoon made a late entry into the city and the state of Maharashtra, it has more than made up for its delay. The financial capital of the country has received massive showers over the past several days which forced the state government to declare a public holiday on Tuesday. Owing to this, Tuesday fared better than Monday in terms of road congestion but rail and air traffic remained severely affected in the city.

Waterlogging has once again emerged as the biggest concern for locals in Mumbai with many vehicles in various parts of the city partially or completely submerged in stagnant water. BMC has come under fire for claiming to have cleaned drains and repaired pipes even though such claims have been woefully exposed yet again.

More rain on Wednesday could potentially plunge Mumbai into further chaos. Here are the live and latest updates from across the city and its suburbs: