Maharashtra Board Exams 2021

Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: Online HSC hall tickets to be released on April 3

Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: The Divisional Board will release the hall tickets on Saturday for the students appearing for Class 12 examinations. 

Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: Online HSC hall tickets to be released on April 3
Representational Image

New Delhi: The online hall tickets for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC class 12) examinations will be released on Saturday (April 3). 

The Divisional Board will release the hall tickets on Saturday for the students appearing for Class 12 examinations. 

All Higher Secondary Schools / Junior Colleges can access the hall tickets from the Maharashtra board's official website www.mahahsscboard.in with their college/school login id credentials. 

The institutes are required to print the hall tickets for HSC examination and furnish the same to students. The tickets will be signed by headmaster/principal. In case of any corrections in the hall ticket, the institutes will make the changes at their level. 

The HSC board theory examinations have been scheduled from April 23 to May 21, 2021, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had announced in March. While the practical exams will be conducted after the theory papers are over. 

