Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, state cabinet ministers meet PM Narendra Modi, discuss Maratha quota, Cyclone relief aid

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and state Minister Ashok Chavan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over the Maratha quota issue and financial aid for Cyclone Tauktae relief measures.

The meeting took place at PM Modi’s official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

"Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks and Cabinet Minister Shri @AshokChavanINC called on PM @narendramodi. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra," the PMO tweeted.

— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

Thackeray had reached the national capital earlier this morning for his scheduled meeting with the PM over the Maratha reservation and Cyclone relief issues.

Thackeray and his cabinet colleagues of the Mahavikas Aghadi, a coalition of mainly the three parties - the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress, are in the national capital to discuss issues ranging from the contentious Marathi reservation and aid for the state post-Cyclone Tauktae, among others.

On Monday, Thackeray had met NCP chief and alliance partner Sharad Pawar. "CM Uddhav Thackeray met Sharad Pawar to discuss issues, including Maratha reservation, ahead of the meeting with PM Modi.

A delegation of the Maharashtra CM, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Maratha reservation sub-committee head Ashok Chavan will meet the PM on Tuesday," state minister Eknath Shinde had said.

What is the row about the Maratha reservation?

The Supreme Court had on May 5 quashed the Maratha quota law passed by the state legislature in November 2018. A state government constituted committee, headed by Justice (retd) Dilip Bhosale, studied the SC judgement and recommended filing a review petition.

The apex court had termed the state quota law as unconstitutional and held that the Maratha community is not socially and educationally backward. The SC order also said the Maratha quota breached the 50 per cent reservation rule. The SC maintained that as per the 102nd constitutional amendment, states have no right to enact reservation law.

The law passed by the state legislature on November 30, 2018, gave 16 per cent quota in jobs and education to the community. The Bombay High Court, while upholding the law, reduced the quantum of the quota to 12 per cent in education and 13 per cent in government jobs.

The state government is of the opinion that the 10 per cent EWS quota law, enacted by the Centre, also breaches the 50 per cent ceiling set by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar called on Thackeray in the evening on Monday. This was Pawar's second meeting with the chief minister in a fortnight. The NCP is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

