Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray extends lockdown in state till April 30 due to coronavirus COVID-19

With a continuous spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till April 30. Making the announcement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the lockdown can be relaxed in certain areas while on others it will become stricter. He also said that the decision on lifting the curbs completely after April 30 will be taken depending upon the prevailing situation.

"The lockdown will continue in Maharashtra after April 14 and will continue until at least April 30. I understand that it is difficult to work from home, but I am also working from home and you should do the same. By April 14, we will explain what the nature of this extended period will be, what it will do for workers as well as industries," said CM Thackeray.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with all the chief ministers over the coronavirus COVID-19. CM Thackeray informed the PM about the condition of the deadly pandemic in the state. He said that there has been a huge increase in trials in the state in the last few days. About 33,000 tests have been done in which 1,574 samples are positive and 30,477 are negative. Another 188 patients have been cured and sent home.

The Chief Minister said, "Although we are implementing effective inspection and segregation policy for the affected areas, the number is increasing but we are doing our best to stop the spread. Seventy percent of people coming to the state for screening do not have symptoms. Every day, we are sending 150 people to get treatment through first aid." He also pointed out that the state has three levels of treatment for COVID-19 and a health centre dedicated to cold, fever, COVID-19 care centers for pneumonia symptoms, hospitals for moderate and severe patients.

While the number is increasing in places like Mumbai and Pune, the Chief Minister gave the example of Sangli district, saying it controlled the situation elsewhere.

About 6 lakh workers, laborers and migrants of the state are being provided two meals and snacks from the shelter centre.

The chief minister demanded that PPE kits, N95 masks and other medical equipment be made available as soon as the center considers the issue of pool testing or group testing.