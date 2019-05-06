close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Election Commission allows poll code relaxation for drought relief works

The Election Commission on Monday announced relaxation in the Model Code of Conduct in Maharashtra to facilitate the state government to undertake relief measures for drought-hit areas. 

Maharashtra: Election Commission allows poll code relaxation for drought relief works
File photo

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday announced relaxation in the Model Code of Conduct in Maharashtra to facilitate the state government to undertake relief measures for drought-hit areas. 

In a letter dated May 5 to the state Chief Electoral Officer, the Election Commission said it had no objection to the proposal for relaxation in the model code of conduct in view of public interest. However, it directed that the government staff involved in vote counting should not accompany ministers on any tour during this period.

On April 30, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had written to the Election Commission on the issue and had sought permission for the relaxation for the Model Code of Conduct in the area. 

The polling for all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra took place in four phases, from April 12 to 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Tags:
MaharashtraElection CommissionDevendra FadnavisMaharashtra policeLok Sabha election 2019India general election 2019
Next
Story

Fire breaks out on fourth floor of building in Mumbai's Andheri, 5 fire tenders rushed

Must Watch

PT1M21S

This voter in Amethi alleges Congress forced her to vote for the party