Maharashtra: Election Commission allows poll code relaxation for drought relief works

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday announced relaxation in the Model Code of Conduct in Maharashtra to facilitate the state government to undertake relief measures for drought-hit areas.

In a letter dated May 5 to the state Chief Electoral Officer, the Election Commission said it had no objection to the proposal for relaxation in the model code of conduct in view of public interest. However, it directed that the government staff involved in vote counting should not accompany ministers on any tour during this period.

On April 30, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had written to the Election Commission on the issue and had sought permission for the relaxation for the Model Code of Conduct in the area.

The polling for all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra took place in four phases, from April 12 to 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.