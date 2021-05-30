Maharashtra extends lockdown-like restrictions by 15 days, with certain relaxations

New delhi: Maharashtra on Sunday extended the lockdown imposed in the state by another 15 days, saying coronavirus cases are are on the rise in some districts, especially the rural areas.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a press briefing urged people to not let their guard down.

“I don’t know when and what date the third wave will come. So we should not let our guard down…If the third wave comes at a strong intensity, then we will have a problem with oxygen supply because this time we needed 1700 MT every day,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

The unlocking will be in a graded manner, the chief minister said. "We are unwillingly extending the lockdown. We are ramping up the health infrastructure. The unlocking will be done in graded manner," he said.

Thackeray said that more curbs will be imposed in some districts, while relaxation will be given in zones where COVID-19 cases are not increasing at alarming rate.

All essential shops are now allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm which was earlier between 7-11 am.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Maharashtra reported its lowest one-day count since mid- March this year. With 18,600 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 57,31 815, the health department said. The death of 402 patients during the day pushed the number of fatalities to 94,844.

This is the lowest single-day infection count since March 16, when the state had added 17,864 cases.

Its recovery rate is now 93.55 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.65 per cent, the department said in a statement.

