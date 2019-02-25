हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Four dead in car-truck collision

The deceased and the injured persons, who are related to each other, were returning after visiting their native place near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, police official said.

Maharashtra: Four dead in car-truck collision
File photo

Malegaon: Four persons were killed and as many others injured Monday in a collision between the car they were travelling in and a truck near here in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said. The incident occurred in Chondhi ghat section on Manmad-Malegaon Road this morning, a Malegaon taluka police station official said.

The deceased and the injured persons, who are related to each other, were returning after visiting their native place near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, he said. They all are residents of Nanded and Pune.

The deceased are identified as Anju Singh Vijit Singh (28), Virendra Singh (7), Shalini Singh (30) and her daughter Riddhi (6), the official said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Tags:
MaharashtraMalegaon accidentNashikManmad-Malegaon Road
Next
Story

Asaduddin Owaisi calls outs Pakistan PM Imran Khan over Pulwama attack, asks him to drop his 'mask of innocence'

Must Watch

PT2M53S

5W1H: Attempts to scrap Article 35A aimed at bringing about Demographic Changes in J&K