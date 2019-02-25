Maharashtra: Four dead in car-truck collision

Malegaon: Four persons were killed and as many others injured Monday in a collision between the car they were travelling in and a truck near here in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said. The incident occurred in Chondhi ghat section on Manmad-Malegaon Road this morning, a Malegaon taluka police station official said.

The deceased and the injured persons, who are related to each other, were returning after visiting their native place near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, he said. They all are residents of Nanded and Pune.

The deceased are identified as Anju Singh Vijit Singh (28), Virendra Singh (7), Shalini Singh (30) and her daughter Riddhi (6), the official said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.