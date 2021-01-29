Maharashtra govt allows Mumbai local trains to operate from February 1 with riders

MUMBAI: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has allowed the local trains to resume services with certain riders. The decision is likely to come as a big relief for thousands of commuters who use local trains for their daily commute.

The order issued by the Maharashtra government restricts the general public from travelling in the local train from 7 AM to 12 noon and from 4 PM to 9 PM. While the state government has given clearance for the same, a final call in this regard will be taken by the Western Railways.

The train services were suspended on March 23 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Friday (January 29) extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions in the state.

A circular to this effect was issued by the state government. "The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus and the government feels the need to take emergency measures," the circular said.

The government's guidelines to operationalise 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening will remain in force till February 28, it said. The activities already allowed and permitted from time-to-time shall continue, it added. Till Thursday night, there were 20,18,413 coronavirus positive cases in the state, where 50,944 people have succumbed to the infection.

